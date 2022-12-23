Waititi’s 'Next Goal Wins' set for April 2023

By Express News Service

Earlier, it was announced that Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Next Goal Wins will release on April 21, 2023. However, the makers have now updated that the film’s release has been pushed to September 22, 2023, Collider reported.

Based on the documentary of the same name, the film follows real-life football coach Thomas Rongen, who is known to have harsh, unorthodox teaching methods. He attempted to make subpar players from the American Samoa National Team into star players. The documentary is directed by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

The film stars Michael Fassbender as the coach, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Kaimana, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss in supporting roles.

Waiti’s directorial has a script co-written by Ian Morris (The Inbetweeners). Next Goal Wins is produced by Waiti along with Garrett Basch and Jonathan Cavendish.

