Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot to return to the Fast & Furious franchise

The tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise is scheduled to hit theatres in May 2023.

Published: 26th December 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Fast and Furious franchise

Fast and Furious franchise

By Express News Service

According to reports, Gal Gadot is all set to reprise her role as Gisele in the upcoming Fast and Furious film. The reports emerge as the actor’s future as Wonder Woman in the DC universe seems to have come to an end. The newly appointed heads of DC content, James Gunn and Peter Safran, recently revealed that they will not be going forward with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s vision of the iconic superhero as part of their plans for the future.

The tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise is scheduled to hit theatres in May 2023. While it was announced that Fast 10 will be the last chapter in the ongoing franchise, the upcoming film will bring back the principal cast for a proper sendoff. Gal Gadot’s character was first introduced in the fourth instalment in the franchise which was released in 2009. The character was eventually killed in the sixth film in Fast & Furious 6 which was released in 2013.

Gal Gadot coming back after being killed off is not new to the franchise, Han Lue, played by Sun Kang was also killed in Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift before being revived in 2009’s Fast & Furious. It was earlier reported that Jason Momoa will appear in the upcoming Fast X as the primary antagonist. Brie Larson, known for playing Captain Marvel in the MCU is also slated to join the franchise. The film is directed by Louis Leterrier who is best known for making films like Transporter 1 & 2, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me. The film is currently scheduled to release on 9 April 2023.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gal Gadot Gisele Fast and Furious
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp