Paul Mescal-starrer 'Aftersun' to stream on MUBI India

English drama, Aftersun, which received positive reception will be available for streaming on MUBI India from January 6, the makers announced.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

The film is directed by Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells in his directorial debut. Aftersun stars Paul Mescal and child actor Frankie Corio. The film is a period drama set in the late 90s.

Aftersun is about an 11-year-old girl Sophie who visits Turkey along with her loving yet troubled father, for the summer. The film premiered at the International Critics’ Week during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a jury prize. It was also screened in India under the World Cinema section at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala.

With cinematography by Gregory Oke, the film is edited by Blair McClendon. Oliver Coates has composed the music.

