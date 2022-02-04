STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Apple orders limited series 'Presumed Innocent' from David E Kelley

Kelley will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Dustin Thomason, filmmaker JJ Abrams and Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson.

Published: 04th February 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Apple TV Plus has green lit the limited series "Presumed Innocent", based on a novel by author Scott Turow.

In a statement, the streaming service said the novel's story will be "reimagined" for the screen by David E Kelley, the man behind hit shows “Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers".

Kelley will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Dustin Thomason, filmmaker JJ Abrams and Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson.

The courtroom thriller follows the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's Office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

Kelley's take on “Presumed Innocent" will explore the themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

The show comes from Bad Robot Productions and David E Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

The novel was previously adapted into a hit film in 1990 with Harrison Ford in the lead role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple TV Plus Presumed Innocent Scott Turow David E Kelley
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp