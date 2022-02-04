STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dakota Johnson in talks to star in Sony's 'Madame Web' 

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored Peter Parker's web-slinger among other heroes.

Published: 04th February 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dakota Johnson is set to step into the world of superheroes with "Madame Web".

The project comes from Sony Pictures that is plotting multiple projects in its efforts to expand its Spider-Man universe, dubbed as Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson is in negotiations for the movie, which will be directed by SJ Clarkson.

Screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have penned the script.

Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker's web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman The character was introduced in 1980's "The Amazing Spider-Man No.210" comics.

Sony, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man and other related characters, has already released "Venom" (2018) and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (2020) as part of Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

Up next is Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius", which has been written by Sazama and Sharpless.

The movie is set to be released worldwide in April.

Sony also has "Kraven the Hunter" in the works with star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Dakota Johnson most recently featured in the Netflix movie "The Lost Daughter", directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakota Johnson Peter Parker Spiderverse Spiderman Universe
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp