Paul Schrader's 'Master Gardener' adds Quintessa Swindell, Esai Morales to cast

LOS ANGELES: Actors Quintessa Swindell and Esai Morales are the latest to join the cast of filmmaker Paul Schrader's upcoming movie "Master Gardener".

Swindell, known for appearing in shows such as "Euphoria" and "In Treatment", and "Ozark" actor Morales will be featuring alongside Sigourney Weaver and Joel Edgerton in the movie, reported Variety.

Schrader, who most recently directed "The Card Counter", will write and direct the new movie, which started production on Thursday in Louisiana.

The story revolves around Narvel Roth (Edgerton), a horticulturist who tends to a beautiful and historic estate owned by wealthy dowager Mrs Haverhill (Weaver).

But Mrs Haverhill's insistence that Roth employ her wayward great-niece Maya as an apprentice unexpectedly sends his life into chaos as dark secrets from his past emerge and threaten to capsize all who live and work at Gracewood Gardens.

Swindell will play Maya, Mrs Haverhill's troubled great-niece while Morales takes on the role of Roth's witness protection officer.

Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti are producing together with David Gonzales, Schrader's manager.

Luisa Law, Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts are executive producers.

Swindell will next star in Dwayne Johnson's DC movie "Black Adam", set for release worldwide in July this year.

Morales will be seen in Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission: Impossible 7".