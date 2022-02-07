Filmmaker David Lynch joins cast of  The Fabelmans

By Express News Service

Hollywood filmmaker David Lynch has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film The Fabelmans.

The project marks the first collaboration between the two legendary filmmakers. Lynch will star alongside Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters, and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle.

Lynch has previously featured in guest roles in many shows and movies, including his own series Twin Peaks, in which he played the role of Gordon Cole.

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical film that is loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood. Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner of Lincoln and Munich fame.

The film is currently in post-production. The film’s ensemble also includes Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary, and Isabelle Kusman.