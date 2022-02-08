STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley join hands for I’ll Be Watching

Published: 08th February 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The 100-fame Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley are joining forces again for a new sci-fi thriller named I’ll Be Watching. The project is produced by Benacus Entertainment in association with RNF Productions and is directed by Free Dead or Alive director and writer Erik Bernard.

St. Agatha writer Sara Sometti Michaels and Elisa Manzini, who recently wrote the screenplay for Angel Baby, have penned the script.

The film is reportedly being filmed in Atlanta and features Taylor playing a woman trapped inside her own home. When she is isolated in her home and is fighting for survival, she has to find a way to make it out alive with her tech expert husband (Morley).

The film brings back both Taylor and Morley after 100. Taylor played Clarke Griffin in the series where she met her present husband, Morley.

TAGS
Eliza Taylor Bob Morley Sci-fi thriller I’ll Be Watching Erik Bernard
Comments

