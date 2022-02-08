STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mark Wahlberg made me bring out my best, says 'Uncharted' star Tom Holland

"Uncharted" follows the story of a young street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg).

Published: 08th February 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mark Wahlberg, left, and Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' movie

Mark Wahlberg, left, and Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' movie (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Tom Holland says he worked extra hard for "Uncharted" as it was the first time that he was sharing the screen space with Hollywood star Mark Walhberg.

Directed by filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, the live-action movie is based on the popular PlayStation game of the same title.

Holland, best known for starring as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects as well as solo "Spider-Man" movies, said he took his game a notch higher for the film as he wanted to "prove" himself in front of Wahlberg.

"What's happening on screen is also happening off-screen. I'm very much the young kid in Hollywood who's coming up, and Mark is the OG – he's been doing this longer than I've been alive," Holland said in a statement.

"Mark was showing me the ropes and made me want to bring the best of myself, to show what I could do. As we brought these characters to life, it was nice to see the synergy between Mark and I and between Nate and Sully," he added.

Produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad, "Uncharted" will also feature Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

The film will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in IMAX and 4DX across four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas on February 18.

Comments

