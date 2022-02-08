Rashida Jones to star in Apple TV+ series 'Sunny'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Created by Katie Robbins, "Sunny" will see Jones play the role of Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

LOS ANGELES: Actor Rashida Jones will headline and executive produce "Sunny", a dark comedic drama from Apple TV+ and production house A24.

The series, created by Katie Robbins, will be spread across 10 half-hour episodes.

"Sunny" will be directed and executive produced by Lucy Tcherniak, known for "Station Eleven" and "The End of the F***ing World".

According to a press release, "Sunny" will see Jones play the role of Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

As "consolation" she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company.

"Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed," reads the logline of the series.

The series is based on the book "Dark Manual" by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O'Sullivan.

"Sunny" will be adapted to screen and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben from A24.

The show marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola's acclaimed film "On The Rocks".

Jones will also next be seen in "Wool", Apple's upcoming drama series based on Hugh Howey's New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

