STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gaming and film rights to 'Lord of the Rings', 'The Hobbit' up for sale

Reports say that the Tolkien properties are projected to fetch at least $2 billion, based on recent high valuations for top-tier IP and content producers.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Lord of The Rings ( Photo | Twitter)

Poster of Lord of The Rings ( Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Saul Zaentz Co, which owns the rights to 'Lord of the Rings', 'The Hobbit' and other titles from author J.R.R. Tolkien, is set to sell its holdings and open a revenue stream with merchandising, gaming and live event rights, reports Variety.

Zaentz Co has hired ACF Investment Bank to handle the sale process, which is unfolding this week as bankers make the rounds of the logical Hollywood buyers. As per Variety, the Tolkien properties are projected to fetch at least $2 billion, based on recent high valuations for top-tier IP and content producers. However, representatives for Zaentz Co and ACF have declined to comment for Variety.

The move has been carefully sketched by Zaentz Co as Amazon is set to premiere the TV series rendition of 'Lord of the Rings' franchise, 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' on September 2.

Zaentz Co also exercises rights over limited matching rights in case the Tolkien estate decide to make movies or other content based on two compilations of Tolkien writings, 'The Silmarillion' and 'The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-Earth', both of which were published after his demise in 1973.

Saul Zaentz, a film and music entrepreneur, had acquired film adaptation and other rights to the various Tolkien titles in 1976. The deal between Zaentz and Tolkien estate accidentally missed out on the right to produce a TV series that was longer than eight episodes. Leveraging this loophole, Amazon directly struck a deal with the Tolkien estate for 'The Rings of Power' series in 2017 when the Tolkien estate shopped the TV series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord of the Rings The Hobbit J.R.R. Tolkien
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp