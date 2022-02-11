STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Adele gets criticised over Brits awards acceptance speech

The new category, best gender-neutral artist of the year, replaced the separate best female and best male artist categories from previous Brits award shows.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

British singer and songwriter Adele at the 2022 Brits Awards.

British singer and songwriter Adele at the 2022 Brits Awards. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: British singer and songwriter Adele has been criticised for saying that she "loves being a woman" while recently accepting the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 Brits awards.

According to Fox News, the new category replaced the separate best female and best male artist categories from previous Brits award shows. It's unclear what caused the Brits to change the name of the award category.

Adele was presented with the awards for best artist, album and song of the year. "I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!" she said while accepting the award. "I'm really proud of us, I really, really am," she added.

Adele's speech led to social media users criticizing her for being anti-trans and others coming to her defence. "Please, no, ADELE can't be a TERF," one social media user wrote, according to Page Six.

"So...Adele's a bit terfy then? Good, good," another user wrote. The acronym 'TERF' stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."

Another social media user defended Adele, and claimed the singer "stands with trans rights."

"Using this to be transphobic and sayings--t like 'i stand with adele' while adele would hate you for being transphobic? she stands with trans rights and if you don't then you don't really stand with adele. gtfo," the user wrote.

As per Fox News, Adele has not publicly commented on the debate her speech started. Instead, she shared a short thank you note on Twitter following the awards show.

She wrote, "What a night! Thank you @BRITs, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating. Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving! Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it!"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adele Brits Awards speech British singer Adele Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist TERF
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp