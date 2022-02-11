STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Issa Rae to receive Producers Guild's Visionary Award

The Visionary Award honours producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Issa Rae (Photo | AP)

Actress Issa Rae (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that actor-producer Issa Rae will be honoured with the 2022 Visionary Award.

According to a press release issued by the PGA, Rae will receive the award at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The Visionary Award honours producers across television, film or new media who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.

"Issa makes us excited for the future of television.

"With her series 'Insecure', she achieved the highest levels of comedy, perspective and performance possible, and her sharp wit and distinct voice will undoubtedly continue to drive quality entertainment featuring underrepresented voices.

"Beyond Issa's prolific work, she is a role model and inspiration to the next generation of creatives through her mentorship programs like ColorCreative, and more recently, Project Greenlight.

"We are thrilled to honour Issa this year," PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said in a statement.

Rae first garnered attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller, "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl."

She created and stars in the hit HBO show "Insecure" for which she has received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The actor-writer made her feature film debut with acclaimed drama, "The Hate U Give".

Her last few projects were Netflix's romantic-comedy "The Lovebirds" and the HBO political-satire drama "Coastal Elites".

Past recipients of the Visionary Award include Octavia Spencer, Kenya Barris, Ava DuVernay, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's Plan B Entertainment, Illumination Entertainment's Chis Meledandri, Laura Ziskin, and Participant Media's Jeff Skoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Issa Rae Producers Guild of India PGA Visionary Award Insecure series
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp