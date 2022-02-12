STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cardi B, Offset ink each other with their wedding date for Valentine's Day

Published: 12th February 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Cardi B and Offset. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Love is in the air for Grammy winner Cardi B and her husband Offset who recently inked each other with their wedding date for Valentine's Day.

The 'WAP' singer on Friday shared a new episode of Facebook Watch show, 'Cardi Tries' where she could be seen trying her hand at tattooing for the first time.

"Hey guys, I'm going to do something crazy for Valentine's Day for my husband," the 29-year-old explained in a clip obtained by People magazine.

She added, "I'm going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where I and Set are getting tatted."

In the clip, after the duo walks into the tattoo shop, Cardi hits Offset with the news that not only does she wants to get tattooed with him, she wants to do the tattoo herself.

"You're supposed to trust me - I'm your wife!" Cardi says, to which Offset cheekily replies, "I trust you, but baby, you don't know how to draw."

As per People magazine, after doing a couple of practice rounds on synthetic tattooable skin while being coached by Offset's tattoo artist Nico Hurtado, Cardi then tattoos the numbers of their wedding date - '9/20/17' - on Offset's hand.

"Actually, I did pretty good! What can I not do? I could do everything. Like, I could put my mind to something and I can really do it!" Cardi said in the clip.

After her turn, Offset also tattooed Cardi with the same numerical.

For the unversed, Cardi had earlier teased her fans on her Twitter handle that she was thinking of getting a new tattoo in honour of her son.

"Random but ....I'm 1 per cent close too tatting my sons name on my face....I really really wanna do it!" wrote the singer, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset.

The couple already has several creative arts on their body, but this will surely be special for them! 

