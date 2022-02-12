STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kingsley Ben-Adir to headline Bob Marley biopic

'King Richard' writer Zach Baylin who was nominated on Tuesday for an Oscar for the Warner Bros. movie, will pen the screenplay for Marley's biopic.

Published: 12th February 2022 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kingsley Ben-Adir in a scene from 'One Night in Miami.'

Kingsley Ben-Adir in a scene from 'One Night in Miami.' (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Paramount has been developing a biopic on the reggae legend Bob Marley with actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'King Richard' director Reinaldo Marcus Green will helm the project for Paramount which will feature 'One Night in Miami' star Kingsley Ben-Adir, playing the legendary Jamaican artist who was behind iconic tracks like 'Get Up, Stand Up', 'One Love', and more.

'King Richard' writer Zach Baylin who was nominated on Tuesday for an Oscar for the Warner Bros. movie, will pen the screenplay for Marley's biopic.

Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel will also produce the feature that will focus on the life and career of the legend who died of cancer in 1981 at age 36. 

