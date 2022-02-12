STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Simu Liu in talks to join Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' movie

If finalised, Liu will feature alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, to be directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Published: 12th February 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Simu Liu

Actor Simu Liu (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Simu Liu, the star of Marvel hit "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings", is in negotiations to join the cast of Warner Bros' "Barbie" movie, led by Margot Robbie.

If finalised, Liu will feature alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, to be directed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Gerwig is directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

In addition to starring, Robbie is producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are also on board as producers.

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Plot details of the film are currently under wraps, but makers are planning to start principal photography later this year and are eyeing a 2023 release for the movie.

Liu most recently headlined Marvel Studios blockbuster "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings", which amassed USD 432 million at the global box office.

He will next be seen in romance drama "One True Loves" and Lionsgate's canine drama "Arthur the King", co-starring Mark Wahlberg.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simu Liu Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie movie
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp