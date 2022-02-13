Tom Welling to lead Scott Windhauser's action-thriller 'Deep Six' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Smallvile" actor Tom Welling has been tapped to star in writer-director Scott Windhauser's upcoming action-thriller movie "Deep Six".

According to Deadline, actors Cam Gigandet, Sidhartha Mallya, Cher Cosenza, Al Linea and Alessia Alciati will also feature in the film.

"I really lucked out to get to work with such a great actor like Tom. I think he is really going to open a lot of eyes with his role. He gets to go to toe-to-toe with Cam in a game of cat and mouse that the audience will love. I can't wait to show the world this project," said Windhauser.

The story centres on Terry (Welling) who is released early from prison only to be forced to go undercover to take down the Cosa Nostra in Italy.

"On his first day, his fellow six-man undercover unit is taken out. Terry must then ride shotgun all day with a psychopath killer who may know he is working for the police," the plotline reads.

Emanuele Moretti is producing the movie for The Motus Studios.