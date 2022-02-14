STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sian Brooke to lead BBC police thriller 'Blue Lights' 

The actor, best known for playing Sherlock Holmes' evil sister Eurus in the final episode of the BBC's "Sherlock", will essay the role of rookie police officer Grace in "Blue Lights".

Published: 14th February 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sian Brooke

Sian Brooke as Eurus Holmes in 'Sherlock' (Photo| Youtube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sian Brooke is set to play the lead in BBC One's upcoming police thriller series "Blue Lights".

The actor, best known for playing Sherlock Holmes' evil sister Eurus in the final episode of the BBC's "Sherlock", will essay the role of rookie police officer Grace in "Blue Lights".

The six-part drama comes from "Salisbury Poisonings" creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

The story centres on Brooke's Grace who makes a decision in her 40s to leave her steady job and join the force.

"Just a few weeks into her role, she's making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet," the plotline reads.

Actors Katherine Devlin, Richard Dormer, Martin McCann, John Lynch, Jonathan Harden, Valene Kane and newcomer Nathan Braniff round out the cast .

"Blue Lights" is currently under production in Belfast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sian Brooke BBC Police thriller Series Blue Lights
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp