Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan to work together on crime thriller Wardriver

Wardriver is being bankrolled by David M Wulf along with Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum.

Published: 14th February 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Dane DeHaan who was recently cast in Christopher Nolan’s "Oppenheimer" and Sophie Turner, who is famous for her roles in "Game of Thrones" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", will headline the film "Wardriver", written and directed by Daniel Casey. He is best known for penning the script of "F9: The Fast Saga".

Wardriver is being bankrolled by David M Wulf along with Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White, and Allan Mandelbaum. Their previous projects include the Oscar-nominated "King Richard" starring Will Smith and "The Post" starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. 

"Wardriver" is about a genius, tech-savvy thief Cole (to be played by DeHaan). He has a highly specialised skill set, which he uses to rob. A criminal figures out Cole’s talent for robbing and forces him to hack into the account of a seemingly wealthy young woman Sarah (to be portrayed by Sophie Turner).  Their aim is to rob her account of the millions of dollars in it, but very soon Cole realises that Sarah’s account has been used by a mob lawyer to hide his money. Cole hopes to bail Sarah out and so he comes up with a plan to replace the money that has been stolen. However, Cole misses red flags in Sarah’s story, and is instead pulled into a web of lies.

