Doctor Strange sequel trailer is replete with mystery, excitement and spectacle

By Express News Service

The most-awaited trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped yesterday. The featurette gives us an insight into the new adventure of the sorcerer superhero. Doctor Strange who is notorious for tampering with time and space is seen paying back for the rule breaks he has done so far.

To safeguard the multiverse from all dangers and reality from collapsing, he seeks Wanda Maximoff’s help. Along with America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions they go on a journey to restore the balance.

The trailer hints at the presence of Professor X from X-men and Human Torch from Fantastic Four. A lot of other new Marvel characters are expected to appear in the film. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, the film has Elisabeth Oslen reprising her role as Wanda and Xochitl Gomez making her debut as America Chavez. Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron.

Raimi is also known for directing the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theatres on May 6.