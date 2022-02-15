STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste to star in Disney Plus series 'Culprits'

The show follows the aftermath of a heist, with the crew being picked off one-by-one by what appears to be a serial killer.

Published: 15th February 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gemma Arterton in a scene from 'The King's Man.'

Gemma Arterton in a scene from 'The King's Man.' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The King's Man" star Gemma Arterton and Kirby Howell-Baptiste of "The Good Place" fame have boarded the cast of Disney Plus series "Culprits".

"Candyman" breakout Nathan Stewart-Jarrett was previously announced the lead of the eight-episode show, reported Variety.

It is one of the streamer's first U K original series to be announced, commissioned under the Star brand.

J Blakeson, best known for the Rosamund Pike-starrer "I Care A Lot", will direct the first five episodes while Claire Oakley ("Make Up") is set to direct the remaining three.

Described as a "dark and funny heist series", the show follows the aftermath of a heist, with the crew being picked off one-by-one by what appears to be a serial killer.

Arterton will play Dianne while Howell-Baptiste will play Officer.

Also part of the cast are Niamh Algar as Psycho, Kamel El Basha as Youssef, newcomer Tara Abboud as Azar, Kevin Vidal as Jules, Ned Dennehy as Devil and Eddie Izzard as Vincent.

A Character 7 production, "Culprits" is executive produced by Stephen Garrett ("The Undoing") and Blakeson.

Johanna Devereaux will executive produce for Disney Plus.

Morenike Williams, whose previous credits include "Killing Eve", is on board as a producer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney Disney Plus Gemma Arterton Kirby Howell-Baptiste
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp