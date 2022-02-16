STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTS to hold three 'Permission to Dance' shows next month in Seoul

The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

K-pop supergroup BTS

K-pop supergroup BTS. (Photo | BTS Official Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean music sensation BTS will return with the 'Permission to Dance' shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13, their management agency announced Wednesday.

The news comes a day after BTS member V was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to BigHit Music, the concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online.

The new dates mark the septet's first concert before a live audience in South Korea in roughly two and a half years, following the BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' at the same venue in October 2019.

The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13.

The concert on March 12 will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through a 'Live Viewing' event, the agency said in a statement shared on global fan community platform Weverse.

The band, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin and Jung Kook, has been on an "extended period of rest" after their performance at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

Further information about the concert will be announced on Weverse in due course.

BTS is also nominated for a best pop duo/group performance Grammy for their hit single "Butter".

The Grammy Awards, conducted by America's Recording Academy, will be announced April 3 in Las Vegas.

