Billy Bob Thornton to headline Taylor Sheridan's Land Man series

Actor Billy Bob Thornton will play the lead character of a crisis manager for an oil company in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series Land Man.

Published: 17th February 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Billy Bob Thornton (L) and director Taylor Sheridan (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Based on the chart-topping podcast Boomtown, Land Man is set on the oil fields of West Texas and will show the greed and desperation behind the "booms" that have overwhelmed the landscape of the Lone Star State.

The series will demonstrate just that as it features varying accounts from not only the billionaires surrounding the industry but also those that are getting down and dirty in the fields. As the tale unfolds, it will show just how the oil boom has shaped our current world through climate, economy, and geopolitics - for better or for worse.

Land Man will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios alongside 101 Studios. Sheridan, David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Geyer Kosinski executive produce the series with Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, Scott Brown, and Megan Creydt. The Paramount+ aims to begin production in 2023.

Thornton is best known for his award-winning titles such as Goliath, Fargo, and Sling Blade. He is currently awaiting the release of Russo Brothers' The Gray Man.
 

