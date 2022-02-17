STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jack Quaid on board Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

The actor joins the star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Cillian Murphy, and Benny Safdie.

Published: 17th February 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Jack Quaid

Hollywood actor Jack Quaid (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Actor Jack Quaid (of The Boys-fame) has joined filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer. The actor joins the star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Cillian Murphy, and Benny Safdie.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The film will focus on the life of the physicist whose role in running the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be called the 'father of the atomic bomb'. The official description of the film reads, 'epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it'.

The film is written by Nolan and he also produces along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Oppenheimer is scheduled to hit the screens on July 21, 2023, two weeks before the anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing.

