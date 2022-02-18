Amanda Seyfried joins Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room' series

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Amanda Seyfried will be seen sharing screen space with Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room' series.

Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama 'Pieces of a Woman', has come aboard to direct the 10-episode first season as well join the ranks of executive producers, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Apple series has been touted as a "seasonal anthology" that "will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness."

ALSO READ | Tom Holland: I'm a big fan of India, want to see the Taj Mahal

The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.