STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amanda Seyfried joins Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room' series

Actor Amanda Seyfried will be seen sharing screen space with Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room' series.

Published: 18th February 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Amanda Seyfried. (Photo | AFP)

Actress Amanda Seyfried. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Amanda Seyfried will be seen sharing screen space with Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room' series.

Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama 'Pieces of a Woman', has come aboard to direct the 10-episode first season as well join the ranks of executive producers, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Apple series has been touted as a "seasonal anthology" that "will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness."

ALSO READ | Tom Holland: I'm a big fan of India, want to see the Taj Mahal

The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amanda Seyfried Tom Holland The Crowded Room
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp