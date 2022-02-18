STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', remake of British series 'Luther' was shot in 70 locations

The series, which is a remake of the successful British series 'Luther', presents a dark and riveting tale of a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

Published: 18th February 2022

Director Rajesh Mapuskar

By IANS

MUMBAI:Director Rajesh Mapuskar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming series 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' recently spoke about how locations bring out the essence of the story.

Talking about the choice of location for and the story behind it, the director said, "There were seventy locations we shot across. Some of them have not been seen before. These locations needed multiple recce and visits to understand the area, lighting, logistics. But most of our locations have been seen before - it is, after all, Mumbai meri Jaan!"

He adds that it was imperative to expose the city in a different manner through the locations, "So the creative decision was to expose the city in a way it hasn't before. I hope when you see many of your familiar landmarks, you see something intriguing and different in the shot-taking."

Sharing the thought that went behind choosing the locations to shoot, he said, "At VT Selfie Point, we had Ajay Devgn and Atul Kulkarni in the middle of that busy crossing at peak hours, enacting a key scene. We shot nine to ten pages there."

He got down to the technicalities of the sequence as he explained, "DOP Sanjay Memane set up eight cameras, from 2 AM the night before the shoot. It was a triumph of teamwork - camera, lighting, production, art, wardrobe, hair-makeup, direction. And hopefully, it looks like a VT you've never seen before."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama starring Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles, is set to release on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali.

