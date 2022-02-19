STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez join cast of AMC's series 'Tales of the Walking Dead' 

Published: 19th February 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Olivia Munn (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Olivia Munn and Danny Ramirez have joined the cast of AMC's upcoming anthology series set in the world of its popular show "The Walking Dead".

Titled "Tales of the Walking Dead", the new show will have six one-hour episodes, featuring both new and existing characters, the American network had announced back in October 2021.

"The Boys" star Jessie T Usher has also boarded the cast along with Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Gage Munroe, as per Deadline.

Channing Powell, who worked as a writer and producer on both "The Walking Dead" and its spin-off "Fear the Walking Dead", will serve as the showrunner.

He will work alongside Scott M Gimple, the chief content officer of "The Walking Dead" universe.

"Tales of the Walking Dead" will start production later this year.

It will later premiere on AMC and its streaming service AMC Plus.

