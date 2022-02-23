STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robert Downey Jr, director Shane Black to unite for third time for crime film

The new project is said to be based on Parker, a fictional thief created by author Donald E Westlake.

By Express News Service

Robert Downey Jr. and director Shane Black are coming together for the third time for a new film. The new project is said to be based on Parker, a fictional thief created by author Donald E Westlake. Parker is the protagonist of 24 out of 28 novels written by Westlake under the pseudonym Richard Stark.

Downey Jr and Black first joined hands for the crime comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in 2005 and was celebrated by the audience during the time of its release. But their second collaboration, Iron Man 3, received mixed reviews in 2013 and didn't end up being a unanimous fans' favourite. 

It may be recalled that the character Parker has inspired roles played by the likes of Lee Marvin (Point Blank), Robert Duvall (The Outfit), Peter Coyote (Slayground), and Mel Gibson (Payback).
 

