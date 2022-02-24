STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Benedict Cumberbatch to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Benedict Cumberbatch is the 2,714th celebrity to get his name set in stone.

Published: 24th February 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame on February 28.

Benedict is the 2,714th celebrity to get his name set in stone.

The update has been shared on the official Twitter page of Walk of Fame.

"Benedict Cumberbatch to be honoured with Walk of Fame star on February 28. We encourage fans to watch the live stream " a tweet read.

Benedict has created a name for himself with his roles of Sherlock Holmes in the series 'Sherlock' and the titular magical superhero in the MCU's 'Doctor Strange'. Last year, he enthralled the audience with his Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'.

