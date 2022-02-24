STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' set for digital debut; Tom, Andrew, Tobey recreate iconic meme

The film, which is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray, has minted $772 million and counting at the U.S. box office since its opening in theatres on December 17.

Published: 24th February 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After enjoying an extended theatrical run, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will make its digital debut on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

To mark the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, reports 'Variety'.

The film, which is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray, has minted $772 million and counting at the U.S. box office since its opening in theatres on December 17.

As per 'Variety', the gross collections are beyond James Cameron's 'Avatar' as the third highest-grossing domestic (USA) release in history. The top two spots are grabbed by 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. With a global box office gross at $1.8 billion, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has become the highest-grossing Sony release in history.


'Spider-Man: No Way Home' features three generations of Spider-Man actors on-screen by bringing together Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Holland and Garfield have already expressed their interest on record for starring together in another 'Spider-Man' movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spiderman No way home Sony Pictures Hollywood
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp