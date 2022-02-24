'Spider-Man: No Way Home' set for digital debut; Tom, Andrew, Tobey recreate iconic meme

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: After enjoying an extended theatrical run, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will make its digital debut on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.



To mark the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, reports 'Variety'.



The film, which is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray, has minted $772 million and counting at the U.S. box office since its opening in theatres on December 17.



As per 'Variety', the gross collections are beyond James Cameron's 'Avatar' as the third highest-grossing domestic (USA) release in history. The top two spots are grabbed by 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. With a global box office gross at $1.8 billion, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has become the highest-grossing Sony release in history.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' features three generations of Spider-Man actors on-screen by bringing together Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Holland and Garfield have already expressed their interest on record for starring together in another 'Spider-Man' movie.