Dan Stevens boards Kumail Nanjiani-led Hulu series 'Immigrant'

By Express News Service

Actor Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series "Immigrant," based on the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani will play Banerjee in the limited series that will focus on the crazy, dark-humoured, crime-rich story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Stevens will play the role of Paul Snider in the series, which is written and co-showrun by Robert Siegel.

“A hustler and serial schmoozer, Paul Snider stumbles upon the opportunity of a lifetime in the form of Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani) and his struggling LA backgammon club. Through their unlikely partnership, the iconic male stripping institution Chippendales is born,” the character description read.

Twentieth Television will produce the eight-episode series "Immigrant." Meanwhile, Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel is also on board to play Banerjee in a feature film directed by Craig Gillespie of "I, Tonya" fame.

Dan Stevens, best known for starring in the famous series Downton Abbey, most recently starred in the German film "I’m Your Man." He will be next seen in Starz political thriller series "Gaslit," alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts.