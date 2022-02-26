STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
David Lynch slams Vladimir Putin over Russian invasion of Ukraine

David Lynch has condemned Vladimir Putin following the Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine and the subsequent devastation that's unfolding.

Published: 26th February 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director David Lynch

Hollywood director David Lynch (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' director David Lynch has condemned the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin following the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine and the subsequent devastation that's unfolding, reports 'Variety'.

According to 'Variety', the director delivered a stern and emotionally charged message to Putin through his daily weather report on YouTube. Lynch may not have directed a full-length project since the 2017 limited series 'Twin Peaks: The Return' but he is connected to fans through his David Lynch Theater video project on YouTube.

The filmmaker told Putin it's inevitable that "death and destruction" will come for him because "what you sow you shall reap". Reflecting upon human nature, he said in the video accessed by 'Variety', "Mr. Putin, we are as human beings charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law for which there are no loopholes and no escaping it, and this law is what you sow you shall reap."

He then switched his tone to a more direct one as he further said in the video, "And right now Mr. Putin you are sowing death and destruction. It's all on you. The Ukrainians didn't attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. All this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you, and in this big picture we are involved in, there is an infinite amount of time, life after life after life, for you to reap what you are sowing."

He then goes on to give a word of advice to the Russian president, "My advice to you is save yourself, save the Ukrainians, save this world. Start getting along with your neighbours. Start building friendships. We are a world family. There is no room for this kind of absurdity anymore."

Urging Putin to cease the attack and military operations, he said, "Get with it. Stop this attack. Let's work together so all the countries of this world can come up in peace and get along with each other. Let's solve the problems we've got together. Let's get real! Everyone."

