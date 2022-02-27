STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lovie Simone, Anthony Boyle to star in ‘Manhunt’

While Simone and Boyle are set to play Simms and John Wilkes Booth, respectively, Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend.  

By Express News Service

Hollywood filmmaker Actors Anthony Boyle and Lovie Simone are all set to star alongside Tobias Menzies in Manhunt, the upcoming limited series about the former US President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Based on James Swanson’s bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, the series is described as part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller. It will centre on the aftermath of America’s first presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans.

The series will also feature historical African-American figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt, and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated assassin John Wilkes Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbour after his crime.

While Simone and Boyle are set to play Simms and John Wilkes Booth, respectively, Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend.  

Manhunt is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

