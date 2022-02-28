Andrew Garfield has no plans to star in another 'Spiderman' movie

By IANS

Looks like Andrew Garfield won't slip into the 'Spiderman' costume again in the near future as the actor has denied he will star in a 'Spiderman' film anytime soon.

Garfield told Variety, "No plans, that's the truth. Everyone's gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I'm the boy who cried wolf." Filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has worked with Andrew in 'Tick, Tick Boom!', recalled Garfield crying wolf when Miranda asked him on set in 2020 whether he was going to play Peter Parker.

"To his credit, he never said it to me. He always denied it, but I was there the day it leaked. He was on my set in November when it leaked that he was in talks and I quietly went up to him and said, 'Bro, are you in the new 'Spider-Man?" and he went, 'Shut up, shut up.'", Miranda told Variety.

He added, "It was the worst acting I'd ever seen him do. And I went, 'He's gotta practice that, that denial,' and he got very good at it, but I was there when he first workshopped it. The euphemism became, 'I'm seeing a friend in Atlanta, and I was like, 'Say hi to your friend in Atlanta for me.' His friend is two other Spidermen."