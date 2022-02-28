STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Rock band Green Day cancels Moscow concert due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Published: 28th February 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

American rock band Green Day.

American rock band Green Day. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rock band Green Day has decided to cancel its upcoming concert in Moscow in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The announcement was shared on Green Day's official Instagram account.

"With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that," the band explained.

The Moscow concert was earlier scheduled for May 29.

"But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe," the band, which was formed in 1987 by Billie Joe Armstrong (lead vocalist and guitarist) and Mike Dirnt (backing vocalist and bassist), added.

On Friday, pop act AJR had nixed its Moscow concert slated for October in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Day Concert Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine invasion
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp