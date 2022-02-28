STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA' star Troy Kotsur first deaf actor to win individual honour

His win solidifies his prospects of becoming just the second deaf actor ever to take home an Oscar, on the heels of his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin's win back in 1987.

Published: 28th February 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

TroyKotsur

'CODA' ('Child of Deaf Adult') star Troy Kotsur. (Photo | Twitter/ @TroyKotsur)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES:  "CODA" ("Child of Deaf Adult") star Troy Kotsur made history at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, becoming the first deaf actor in the history of the award show to be feted with an individual prize.

He prevailed in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, besting the likes of Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee, also winning out tonight as part of the film's ensemble, when it scored its own historic prize, reports deadline.com.

His win solidifies his prospects of becoming just the second deaf actor ever to take home an Oscar, on the heels of his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin's win back in 1987 for the film "Children of a Lesser God".

CODA is a comedic drama based on the French film "La Famille Belier", which tells the story of Ruby (Jones), a CODA who serves as an interpreter for the members of her Boston family, including her mother Jackie (Matlin), her father Frank (Kotsur) and her brother Leo (Daniel Durant).

At a pivotal moment in her life, the character finds herself torn between the role she plays in "connecting her loved ones to the outside world" above all, with regard to their "fishing business" and her pursuit of an education in music.

The film from writer-director Sian Heder garnered critical acclaim upon its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning its Grand Jury Prize as well as its Audience Award.

At the 94th Academy Awards taking place on March 27, CODA will also contend for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay.

