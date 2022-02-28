STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine president becomes Madonna fan after she slams Putin

Madonna recently took to social media to share the video set to a remix of her 2005 song, Sorry.

Pop singer Madonna

By Online Desk

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly follows singer-songwriter and Grammy awards winner Madonna on Instagram after she reportedly uploaded a 30-second video montage of the Ukraine crisis alongside clips of herself dancing to her hit song, Sorry

Russia’s Pointless and Greed Driven Invasion Of the Ukraine MUST be stopped!!, she declared.

"Putin has Violated Every Human Rights Accord in Existence. Putin has no right to try to erase the existence of Ukraine," Madonna captioned her video. "We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!" she said.

"We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country! God Bless You All!"

The 63-year-old singer's post asked people to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

She concluded by saying, “God Bless You All! Lets not feel helpless when confronted by Geo-political Actions of this magnitude. There are things we can do.”

