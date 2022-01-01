STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taylor Swift is this generation's Beatles: Billy Joel

Published: 01st January 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Piano Man' legend Billy Joel has compared Taylor Swift to The Beatles, and insisted the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker is this generation's version of the Fab Four.

Asked for his opinion on current artists, he told USA Today: "Adele is a phenomenal singer, kind of a (Barbara) Streisand throwback. Taylor (Swift) is also a very talented girl and she's productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she's huge."

He added: "You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write. She's like that generation's Beatles."

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old musician said while he doesn't listen to much pop music nowadays, his kids keep him up to date and they love hearing contemporary stars referencing the 'Piano Man' legend.

He added: "My kids listen to pop music, I really don't too much and I'll be in the car with them when they make me turn (the radio) on and I might hear a reference to me. Della came home from school one day and said, 'Daddy, everybody knows who you are!'."

Joel shared that despite the younger generation knowing who he is, as a child he never listened to "his parents' music".

He said: "When I was a kid, my generation didn't take to my parents' music. They liked classical but also Sinatra and probably Perry Como and those kinds of singers. We kind of left them in the past and moved on to the new stuff, the Elvis generation and the Beatles generation and disco and the '80s."

"We weren't a back-looking generation and there are a lot of younger people now looking backward and they like their parents' music, which is a strange phenomenon."

"I look out (in the crowd) and see so many young people. I'm grateful for it, especially because they make more noise. It's a great mix."
 

