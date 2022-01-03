STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19

A day after Suga's diagnosis was made public, the management agency announced group leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) and Jin (Kim Seok-jin) had also tested COVID-19 positive after coming back from the US.

Published: 03rd January 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Suga of BTS.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BTS member Suga has made a "full recovery" from COVID-19, the management agency of the popular South Korean music septet BigHit Music said on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Suga, who tested positive for the virus on December 24, will now resume his day-to-day activities.

"We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on the fan community forum Weverse.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine.

The 28-year-old rapper is currently recuperating while resting at home, the agency said.

"We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines," BigHit Music further said in the statement.

Suga had tested positive for the virus during his self-quarantine, after taking the PCR test upon his return to South Korea from the US on December 23.

"I'm very good. Don't worry too much," he had written in an update for the band's fan group ARMY on Weverse on December 27.

RM, 27, and Jin, 29, are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines.

After performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US in December, BTS had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

