STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Golden Globe awards set for Sunday, Covid forces exclusion of audience and media

Attendees are required to have proof of vaccination and a booster shot along with a negative PCR test in the last 48 hours before the entry to the event.

Published: 05th January 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is moving ahead with the 2022 edition of Golden Globe Awards on January 9 but the event will be without audience or media in attendance due to the rising cases of Covid variant Omicron.

Select HFPA members and philanthropists will be in attendance as this year's nominees are feted, and winners revealed.

"Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts; incredibly impactful organizations, many of whom were hit hard over the last two years as a result of the pandemic," the HFPA said in a statement.

The HFPA also plans to use the event as an opportunity to redress ongoing diversity concerns that the organisation has been facing for a while now.

"During the program, Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will further discuss the 'Reimagine Coalition,' a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry," the HFPA said.

"Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color," the association added in the statement.

Attendees are required to have proof of vaccination and a booster shot along with a negative PCR test in the last 48 hours before the entry to the event.

All guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times within the ballroom.

There will be no red carpet, and no media credential requests will be accepted.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership, and more.

Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters," the organisation said in a release, posted on its official website.

The HFPA, which consists of US-based international journalists, has been at the centre of criticism after an investigative report by The Los Angeles Times last year revealed lack of representation of Black and female members in its ranks, accusations of self-dealing and other issues, leading to severe criticism from Hollywood stars to production companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HFPA Golden globe awards Hollywood COVID-19
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp