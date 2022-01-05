STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keesha Sharp joins Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost

Sharp will play a character named Professor Harper Bonet.

Published: 05th January 2022

By Express News Service

Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp has joined the third season of Power Book II: Ghost as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise. 

The series continues the story after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St Patrick. Sharp will play a character named Professor Harper Bonet.

The series also stars Mary J Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, and Paton Ashbrook. It is executive produced by Courtney A Kemp and 50 Cent.

