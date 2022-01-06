Docuseries 'Phat Tuesdays' to release on Prime Video in February

By PTI

A docuseries titled Phat Tuesdays, which aims at celebrating the untold story of Black comedians at The Comedy Store in 1990s Los Angeles, is set to premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video on February 4.

The three-episode docuseries chronicles the journey of Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, an influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today.

Phat Tuesdays' founder and host - comedian, writer, and actor Guy Torry serves as an executive producer, along with producer Reginald Hudlin, who has also directed the series.

Phat Tuesdays narrates the story of how Torry moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store.

"I can't wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays. It was more than a night of laughter it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period," Torry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the streamer, Phat Tuesdays is the inspiring story of how a "little experiment to help Black comedians following the tragedy of the 1992 LA riots turned into a triumphant must-see experience".

"The showcase regularly brought together people from all walks of life icons and ex-cons, stars and starlets, pros and regular joes for one purpose, laughter, and became the most popular comedy show in Hollywood during the 90s," the note read.

Hudlin said Torry created a venue where the next generation of comedy superstars could launch their careers "against all odds".

"'Phat Tuesdays' tells that story and much more. It's the funniest people on Earth explaining comedy from every perspective as an art form, as a business, and as a force for social change," Hudlin said.

Torry, along with a lineup of world-famous comedians and personalities, including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker and Kym Whitley among others will "share memories, laughs, and tributes to a night at The Comedy Store that forever changed the comedy landscape," the note added.

The docuseries will feature exclusive interviews with comedians and celebrities who were there either performing on stage or in the audience and never-before-seen footage of legendary comedy sets from back in the day.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon Studios said the team is proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Torry for his "trailblazing efforts" to give Black comedians their turn on stage.

"The stories and first-person accounts that Reggie Hudlin and Guy help showcase in this docuseries are not only hilarious and entertaining, but powerful as well, and celebrate how the Black community came together to evolve comedy and entertainment," Sanders added.

Phat Tuesdays is produced by Amazon Studios, Original Productions, Phat Tuesday Productions and Grammnet Productions.