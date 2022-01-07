STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adrian Martinez joins comedy 'Renfield'

Martinez is set to join Renfield to play the role of Rebecca’s traffic cop counterpart, Chris.

Hollywood actor Adrian Martinez

By Express News Service

The star cast of Universal Pictures comedy, Renfield, continues to grow each day. The latest addition is Adrian Martinez. The film already has names like Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Nicolas Cage (Pig), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog).

Directed by Chris McKay of The LEGO Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War fame, the film will be based on Robert Kirkman’s (The Walking Dead) original story with a script from Ryan Ridley.

Renfield will centre around the titular character who will be portrayed by Hoult. Known for being Dracula’s (Cage) sidekick, Renfield steps out from behind Drac’s shadow and make his own mark. He meets a traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) whose comical hatred towards the world makes him fall for her.

Martinez is set to join Renfield to play the role of Rebecca’s traffic cop counterpart, Chris. The actor is a familiar face in TV and films. He was last seen in the crime thriller The Guilty. Renfield has yet to announce a release date.

