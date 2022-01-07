STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Michael Imperioli joins Season 2 of 'White Lotus'

The Sopranos-actor Michael Imperioli has been roped in to star in the second season of HBO’s social satire drama The White Lotus.

Published: 07th January 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Michael Imperioli

Hollywood actor Michael Imperioli (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Sopranos-actor Michael Imperioli has been roped in to star in the second season of HBO’s social satire drama The White Lotus.

The six-episode comedy-drama is set at a high-end resort called The White Lotus in Hawaii and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week.

The upcoming second season will leave Hawaii and follow a largely different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Imperioli is all set to play Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son. Season one’s Jennifer Coolidge will return for the second season as well. 

Season one also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

The White Lotus is written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Imperioli White Lotus White Lotus Season 2
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp