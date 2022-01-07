Michael Imperioli joins Season 2 of 'White Lotus'

By Express News Service

The Sopranos-actor Michael Imperioli has been roped in to star in the second season of HBO’s social satire drama The White Lotus.

The six-episode comedy-drama is set at a high-end resort called The White Lotus in Hawaii and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week.

The upcoming second season will leave Hawaii and follow a largely different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

Imperioli is all set to play Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son. Season one’s Jennifer Coolidge will return for the second season as well.

Season one also starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

The White Lotus is written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.

