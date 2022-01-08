STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wes Anderson to helm adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar' for Netflix 

US director Wes Anderson

Hollywood director Wes Anderson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Wes Anderson will be tackling the screen adaptation of author Roald Dahl's classic "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" for streaming service Netflix.

According to Deadline, the "French Dispatch" director has set a star-studded cast for the project, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.

Published in 1977, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More" is a collection of seven short stories crafted by British author Dahl for older children.

Cumberbatch, who is expected to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the recent Netflix movie "The Power of the Dog", will be taking on the role of Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story.

The film will be Anderson's second outing with Dahl's classic works after he directed and co-wrote his 2009 stop-motion film "The Fantastic Mr Fox".

In September last year, Netflix had announced the acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company that gave the streaming service access to the full catalogue of works from the famed British author.

The deal extended a relationship between the two companies that began in 2018 with an initial pact that gave the streamer access to 16 titles for animation adaptations.

Other projects based on Dahl's works include Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston's upcoming series based on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and an adaptation of "Matilda The Musical".

