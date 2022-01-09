Tom Holland makes Spider-Man swing back

Adam Stone By

Is the loss of anonymity that Peter is going through in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home similar to what you went through when you first landed the role of Spider-Man?

Yeah, there is a similarity there and I really enjoyed having an aspect of the story I could relate to. I was just a normal teenager until the day I was cast as Spider-Man. From that day on, my life was changed forever so I have always felt my life has some kind of parallel to Peter Parker's in that way. Of course, it's amazing and I love being Spider-Man but there are also things I can't do anymore because so many people know who I am. That is very much what Peter is going through in No Way Home and I think (director) Jon Watts has done an incredible job in telling a truthful and relatable story within this fantastic universe.

What have you learned about fame through playing Peter Parker and Spider-Man?

That if you have a secret that you feel you need to tell someone you should tell them rather than have that power taken away from you. If they find out on their own, it's always so much worse than if you just told them. It's better to be honest.

How much of a responsibility is it to play this role?

It's a huge responsibility and, like they say, with great power comes great responsibility! I really do take this role very seriously because Spider-Man is a role model to so many kids out there. Spider-Man and Peter Parker is the go-to guy for anyone who has ever had struggles with their friends at school or anything like that. I feel it's my responsibility to uphold that image all the while I am lucky enough to play Spider-Man.

Do you have kids thinking you really can climb walls?

Yeah. It's a lot of fun to see fans like that but it is hard when I have to tell them I can't climb the wall right now or that I've run out of webs!

You and Zendaya seem to have built a very strong bond over the course of these movies. How much fun is it working with her?

Yeah, it's a lot of fun. It's the times when you get to work with people you are so close with, like Zendaya or Jacob (Jacob Batalon who plays Ned), that you realise how incredibly lucky we are and how ridiculous this job is. It's hard work making these movies but we do have a lot of fun together.

Of all the villains you have faced as Spider-Man, which has been your favourite?

That's tough because they are all my friends but I would have to say my favourite is Alfred Molina in this one. Working with him was so much fun and he was so blown away with the technological advances in making a film like this since he last played Doc Oc in 2004. To see him bringing Doc Oc back to life was amazing and working with him was a real honour as was working with Willem Dafoe. It always feels surreal to me when I work with such amazing actors. They are both wonderful.

Did you get hurt at all making this movie?

All the time! There are so many incredible action scenes in this film and you get to see Spider-Man using a fighting style that you have never seen in a Spider-Man movie before. There was one particular fight scene we shot with Spider-Man taking on more than 30 baddies. We shot that for days and days. My knuckles were bloodied and I hurt all over. It was brutal.

Do you have a favourite scene from No Way Home?

I do. I have two actually but I can't talk about either of them. I'll just say that it felt like a true moment in cinematic history.

If you could enter the multi-verse and maybe go back to tell your younger self something, what would it be?

To just enjoy yourself and not get so stressed and worried about stuff.

This movie completes your Spider-Man trilogy of movies. What's next?

I don't know. We'll see. There are exciting things we are talking about but I can't say any more than that.