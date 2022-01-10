STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cate blanchett to star in a manual for cleaning women

Cate Blanchett is the first cast member to be confirmed for director Pedro Almodóvar’s A Manual for Cleaning Women.

By Express News Service

Cate Blanchett is the first cast member to be confirmed for director Pedro Almodóvar’s A Manual for Cleaning Women. The director is well-known for his Spanish titles such as Talk to Her, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and Parallel Mothers; and this would be his first English language feature film.

A Manual for Cleaning Ladies is an adaptation of the short-story collection of the same name by author Lucia Berlin. This collection contains forty 43 stories about women from different walks of life, who have different kinds of profession. 

