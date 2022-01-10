STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Michael Keaton wins Golden Globe for 'Dopesick'

'Dopesick', an eight-episode series directed by Barry Levinson, is about the opioid epidemic in the United States.

Published: 10th January 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton

Hollywood actor Michael Keaton (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Michael Keaton took home his third Golden Globe Award. The star won the award for his role in the hit TV series 'Dopesick'.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.

"This was a golden year for television motion pictures but the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor -- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture goes to @MichaelKeaton. Congratulations," the tweet read.

The actor was nominated against Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Ewan McGregor (Halston) and Tahar Rahim (The Serpent).

'Dopesick', an eight-episode series directed by Barry Levinson, is about the opioid epidemic in the United States.

Based on the best seller by Beth Macy, the series tracks the beginning of the epidemic, specifically following Purdue Pharma, one of the most powerful pharmaceutical companies of the world, and the Sackler family whose members invented OxyContin.

'Dopesick' aims to unmask one of the big businesses that claim more lives every year in America, offering the vision of different groups affected by the addition to this type of drugs, such as doctors, family members, consumers, and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry.

Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a small-town Virginia doctor who is introduced to the drug as a revolutionary way to help his patients deal with pain.

Coming back to this year's Golden Globes, the nominations for the award ceremony were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michael Keaton Dopesick Golden Globe
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp