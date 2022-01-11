Winners of 2022 Golden Globe Awards announced 

By Express News Service

Despite multiple hurdles in the form of the NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) controversy, the Golden Globes went ahead as planned. However, the awards were neither televised nor streamed online. None of the nominees were in attendance either.

Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.

The list of winners were released on the awards website. The Power of the Dog, Succession, Hacks and West Side Story were some of the big winners at the awards.

Winners across multiple categories

Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama - The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - West Side Story

Best Director - Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Non-English Language Picture - Drive My Car

Best Animated Picture - Encanto

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama - Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - Will Smith for King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - Andrew Garfield for Tick Tick Boom

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Kodi Smitt-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture - Hans Zimmer for Dune

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die

Television