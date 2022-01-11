Winners of 2022 Golden Globe Awards announced 

Despite multiple hurdles in the form of the NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) controversy, the Golden Globes went ahead as planned. However, the awards were neither televised nor streamed online. None of the nominees were in attendance either.
Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.
The list of winners were released on the awards website. The Power of the Dog, Succession, Hacks and West Side Story were some of the big winners at the awards.
Winners across multiple categories
Movies
- Best Motion Picture, Drama - The Power of the Dog
- Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - West Side Story
- Best Director - Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
- Best Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
- Best Non-English Language Picture - Drive My Car
- Best Animated Picture - Encanto
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama - Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - Will Smith for King Richard
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - Rachel Zegler for West Side Story
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - Andrew Garfield for Tick Tick Boom
- Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
- Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Kodi Smitt-McPhee for The Power of the Dog
- Best Original Score in a Motion Picture - Hans Zimmer for Dune
- Best Original Song in a Motion Picture - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die
Television
- Best Television Series, Drama - Succession
- Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical - Hacks
- Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie - The Underground Railroad
- Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama - Mj Rodriguez for Pose
- Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama - Jeremy Strong for Succession
- Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical - Jean Smart for Hacks
- Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical - Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie - Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown