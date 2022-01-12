Michael Bay, Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans team up for Netflix's remake of 'The Raid'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Michael Bay, Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans will team up to remake Evans' acclaimed 2012 Indonesian action-thriller The Raid for Netflix.

Written and directed by Evans, 'The Raid' followed an elite squad's attempts to infiltrate a ruthless mobster’s den. The film was headlined by Iko Uwais, who played the lead character of Rama, a rookie member of the unit.

The cast also included Joe Taslim, Ray Sahetapy, Yayan Ruhian, Sonny Alamsyah, Iang Darmawan, Pierre Gruno, Tegar Satrya, Eka Raahmadia, and Aldridus Godfred. The success of the 2012 film lead to the 2014 sequel, The Raid 2.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a remake has been planned since Sony's acquisition of the film's remake rights in 2011.

Earlier, actors like Chis Hemsworth, Frank Grillo, and Liam Hemsworth were rumoured to be attached in earlier attempts which turned out unsuccessful. The new film will have a script written by Hughes and James Beaufort. Hughes will also helm the project with Bay, apart from executive producing.